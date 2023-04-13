Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

