Contrasting loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A loanDepot -21.74% -40.39% -5.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and loanDepot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.44 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of loanDepot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 1 8 0 0 1.89

loanDepot has a consensus target price of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II beats loanDepot on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.