Contrasting Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -292.55% -50.86% -36.11% Freeline Therapeutics N/A -108.11% -65.30%

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 2 15 5 0 2.14 Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fate Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $19.44, suggesting a potential upside of 246.48%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.67, suggesting a potential upside of 318.03%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Freeline Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $96.30 million 5.72 -$281.72 million ($2.91) -1.93 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.97 million ($1.50) -0.27

Freeline Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Freeline Therapeutics beats Fate Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Freeline Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.