Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) is one of 992 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pyxis Oncology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Oncology N/A -$120.72 million -0.99 Pyxis Oncology Competitors $1.82 billion $241.41 million -3.61

Pyxis Oncology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Oncology. Pyxis Oncology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Pyxis Oncology has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Oncology’s peers have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pyxis Oncology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pyxis Oncology Competitors 4210 15083 41562 713 2.63

Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.74%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 116.87%. Given Pyxis Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pyxis Oncology is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Oncology N/A -60.73% -51.89% Pyxis Oncology Competitors -3,398.06% -233.86% -35.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pyxis Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pyxis Oncology beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors. The company's antibody drug conjugate (ADC) product candidates comprise of PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC to treat NSCLC, breast cancer, and other solid tumors; PYX-202, an investigational novel ADC for treatment of SCLC, soft tissue sarcoma, and other solid tumors; and PYX-203, an investigational ADC for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myeloid dysplastic syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.