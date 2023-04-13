Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $200.00 at Bank of America

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.12 on Tuesday. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dover by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.