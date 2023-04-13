Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $107.80

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG opened at $72.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $122.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Read More

