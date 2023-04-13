Analysts Set Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price at $107.80

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.
ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ENTG opened at $72.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.41. Entegris has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $122.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
