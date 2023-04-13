Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSX opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.