The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $20.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Embraer Price Performance

ERJ stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Embraer had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Embraer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

