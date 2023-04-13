Truist Financial Lowers Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $69.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BERY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

BERY stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

