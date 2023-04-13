Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$66.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

