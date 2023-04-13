Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MGY opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 59.22%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.