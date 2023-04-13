Truist Financial Increases Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target to $60.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $43.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.35. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $47.79.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 36.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,556,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 60,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

