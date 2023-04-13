Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Lowered to $34.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WY. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 147,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 172,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 463.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

