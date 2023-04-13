Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

