EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.
EQT Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97.
Institutional Trading of EQT
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
