EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

