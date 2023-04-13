The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target to $64.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading

