Morgan Stanley Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $14.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.04% from the stock’s previous close.

PAGS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 99.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

