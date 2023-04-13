EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $19.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $12.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $402.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.19 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 10,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $129,121.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 163,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,627.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $385,770 over the last 90 days. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EverQuote by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading

