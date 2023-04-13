Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,721,000 after acquiring an additional 146,270 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,895,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 283,193 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

