Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Golar LNG Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLNG opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,971,000 after acquiring an additional 68,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Golar LNG by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

