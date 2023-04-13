eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay Trading Down 1.7 %

EBAY opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $55.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

