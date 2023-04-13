eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.
eBay Trading Down 1.7 %
EBAY opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $55.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eBay
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
