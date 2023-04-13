Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,732,886 shares in the company, valued at $47,470,229.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $200,603 over the last 90 days. 52.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

