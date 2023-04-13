Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $21.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,732,886 shares in the company, valued at $47,470,229.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $200,603 over the last 90 days. 52.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
