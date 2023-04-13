Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
GRFS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Performance
Shares of Grifols stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
