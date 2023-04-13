Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

GRFS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Grifols by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Grifols by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,022 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,110 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC increased its position in Grifols by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after buying an additional 4,662,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Grifols by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,238,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

See Also

