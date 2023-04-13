UBS Group Begins Coverage on Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.
Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
