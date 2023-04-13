UBS Group Begins Coverage on Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

