Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 184.09% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Ebix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. Ebix has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $543.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Ebix Company Profile
Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.