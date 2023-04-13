Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 184.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Ebix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. Ebix has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $543.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ebix by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.

