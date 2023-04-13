L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

L.B. Foster stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.98. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

