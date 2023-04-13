Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.