Truist Financial Increases Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $250.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.02% from the company’s current price.

CHRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Chord Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 23.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,101 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

