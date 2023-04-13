Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLYM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLYM opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $887.28 million, a P/E ratio of -30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 5,037,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after buying an additional 1,915,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,172,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 794,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,167,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,581,000 after buying an additional 292,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -132.35%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.



