Aon plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $18.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AON in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $18.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $14.54 per share.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.64.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $321.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.97 and its 200 day moving average is $301.06.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

