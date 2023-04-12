Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $251.43 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.75 and a 200-day moving average of $255.78.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

