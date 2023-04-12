Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

