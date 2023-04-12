Essex LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,987,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.4 %

CRM stock opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $201.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $72,504.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,333,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,186,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

