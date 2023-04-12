HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 3,823 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.8 %

3M stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.



