HighTower Trust Company N.A. Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
