Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

