Echo45 Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 83,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $251.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

