Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $364.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

