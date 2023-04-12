Narwhal Capital Management Buys 3,133 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $4,853,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $364.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

