Seneca House Advisors Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seneca House Advisors lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).
Read More
