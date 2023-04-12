Echo45 Advisors LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $4,853,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LLY opened at $364.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.40 and its 200 day moving average is $346.30. The company has a market capitalization of $345.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

