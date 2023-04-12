Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $364.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $347.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

