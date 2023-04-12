Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

IBM opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

