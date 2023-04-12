Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

