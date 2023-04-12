Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

