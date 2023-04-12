HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys Shares of 684 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Linde by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

LIN opened at $358.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.