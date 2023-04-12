Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $251.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.75 and its 200 day moving average is $255.78. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

