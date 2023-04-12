Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its 200 day moving average is $150.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

