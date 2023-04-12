Essex LLC Sells 160 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Essex LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.2 %

BX stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

