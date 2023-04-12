HighTower Trust Company N.A. Sells 2,892 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

